By optimizing the engineering and assembly process, Delkor can customize, build, and ship industry-leading formers and closers faster than ever, per the brand.

Key machine features include:

  • Patented features including intelligent positioning delivers perfectly formed cartons
  • Speeds up to 150 cartons/min
  • Under 3-minute tool-less changeovers
  • Customized tooling fitted for any industry

Delkor is also offering 14 weeks from purchase order to shipment. 

The brand will be exhibiting at Pack Expo in Botoh N-5325, for live demonstrations.

