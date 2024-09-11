By optimizing the engineering and assembly process, Delkor can customize, build, and ship industry-leading formers and closers faster than ever, per the brand.
Key machine features include:
- Patented features including intelligent positioning delivers perfectly formed cartons
- Speeds up to 150 cartons/min
- Under 3-minute tool-less changeovers
- Customized tooling fitted for any industry
Delkor is also offering 14 weeks from purchase order to shipment.
The brand will be exhibiting at Pack Expo in Botoh N-5325, for live demonstrations.
