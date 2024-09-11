Syensqo is launching Riza, a 100% plant-based range of antioxidants and flavors derived from rosemary. The launch of this range follows Syensqo’s majority share acquisition of Moroccan rosemary extraction company Azerys, which took place in July 2024.

Rosemary extract reportedly accounts for more than a third of total natural preservatives used in food, which has increased significantly in recent years, due to growing demand for natural ingredients driving food manufacturers to reformulate their recipes.

“The Riza range aims to help food manufacturers eliminate artificial preservatives by providing them with a natural alternative,” says Christophe Cartier, Syensqo’s aroma market director. “With the natural benefits of rosemary extract antioxidants, we can create tailor-made solutions for our customers' needs.”

“Azerys’ capabilities & extraction knowledge, combined with Syensqo’s innovation power, provides our customers with the expertise required to meet their natural expectations,” says Moulay-Rachid Cherkaoui, CEO of Azerys.

Based on ethically sourced wild rosemary harvested in Morocco’s Atlas mountains, the large variety of endemic species ensures that the Riza range contains no pesticides or heavy metals, and provides a reliable supply. As an antioxidant, rosemary helps to preserve omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) for longer, in addition to stabilization of flavor and color properties, and maintenance of product quality and shelf life.

The range can be used in diverse applications including meat, bakery, instant meals, oil and fat-based food products, as well as pet foods or feed ingredients – swine, poultry, fish – and beverages. Solutions covering pure rosemary and mixed blends, are available as a powder or liquid and contain different carnosic acid contents.

