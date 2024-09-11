Porta, a national producer of restaurant-quality Italian meals, has expanded into over 1,000 stores across the U.S. This month, pizza lovers will be able to find Porta Roman-style pizzas Nationally at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and select natural retailers.

Founded by Italian chef and restaurateur Cosimo Mammoliti, Porta reportedly uses high-quality ingredients sourced from Italian artisans. The hand-stretched dough contains 80% water and doesn't require extreme heat, resulting in a pizza that's light and airy with a crispy finish when baked in a traditional oven. The pizzas feature premium tomatoes from Campania, Italy; flour from a fourth-generation family-run mill in Le Marche, Italy; and 100% Coratina extra-virgin olive oil from a close family friend in Puglia, Italy made exclusively for the company. The meats, cheeses, and seasonings are selected from various regions of Italy, with the aim of ensuring every bite embodies the authenticity and simplicity of traditional Italian cuisine.

"Launching our Roman-style pizzas allows us to share the true taste of Italy across America," shares Cosimo Mammoliti, restaurateur and founder of Porta. "We are passionate about bringing the best tasting, highest-quality pizza to homes across the country. Our pizzas reflect the culinary heritage of Italy and are crafted with the same quality and recipes found in tucked-away Italian restaurants."

The pizzas are handmade by chefs and then flash-frozen to lock in the flavors. The pizzas will be available in four varieties: Margherita, Pepperoni, Sausage & Caramelized Onion, and Mushroom & Fontina.

Related: Genio Della Pizza debuts Pepperoni Pizza nationwide