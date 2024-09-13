Networking and educational opportunities are just a few of the many reasons to attend PACK EXPO International (PMMI), November 3–6 in Chicago. This year’s show promises innovations from 2,500 exhibitors.

As a member of the Partner Plus program, BEMA will be attending PMMI and is offering a discount code for BEMA members. Use the code BEMACC to receive a complimentary registration.

While at the show, attendees can hear Emily Bowers, BEMA’s Vice President of Education and Operations, speak about BEMA Intel: Trending Data that Matters. Join her at the Industry Speaks stage (N-4544) on Monday, Nov. 4, from 1:30-2:00 pm in the North Building.

“The Partner Plus program at PMMI is a great way to make the most of a growing range of networking and educational opportunities provided by our industry association partners,” says Kerwin Brown, president and CEO, BEMA. “Such a collaboration offers attendees new ways to share ideas, get ahead of trends and stay competitive in a rapidly changing environment.”

