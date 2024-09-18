Oterra, a global specialist in natural colors, has introduced six bold new variants to its I-Colors line. According to the company, creating these I-Colors Bold options helps in meeting a demand for vibrant and intense colors while satisfying consumers’ demand for natural ingredients.

The producer states the portfolio makes it possible to introduce a vivid red for snack applications that can compete with artificial colors for impact, but using sweet potato as a raw material.

“The reduced particle size creates more intense color because there is a larger surface area to reflect light,” says Luc Ganivet, chief innovation officer at Oterra. “And because of a better dispersion of the powder the color is distributed more uniformly.”

The range of 10 I-Colors Bold milled powders is said to enable manufacturers to achieve deeper, richer shades with lower dosages, enhancing product aesthetics and appeal. The company states the ultrafine colors are particularly well-suited for applications such as powder-based beverages, snack seasoning, compound coatings, bakery toppings and fillings or compressed candy. I-Colors Bold colors can also be added directly to fat-based fillings for cake and biscuit applications, without the need for an intermediate processing step.

“Consumers want impactful colors, but they also want natural ingredients,” says Lotte Jeppesen, global industry marketing manager for Oterra. “That combination can be a challenge for some manufacturers. With its exceptional color intensity and instant visual impact, I-Colors Bold allows manufacturers to meet market demands for both performance and natural ingredients," she adds.

Because the colors can be added directly to the product, the company states, manufacturers can realize enhanced cost-efficiency with reduced colorant usage in specific applications and consistent quality assurance, maintaining product integrity without issues like dephasing or lumps. Reported key features of I-Colors Bold include:

Intense coloration: more intense colors with lower dosage in applications like snacks and fat fillings due to the efficiency of ultrafine particles.

Instant visual impact: favorable color distribution in powder-based products for beverages, snack seasoning, compressed candy, instantly enhancing product aesthetics.

Ideal alternative: serving as a suitable replacement for synthetic lakes, offering a spectrum of vibrant colors, particularly excelling in intense reds and other challenging shades.

