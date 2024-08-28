Puratos, a supplier offering an array of ingredient solutions, is spotlighting three forces showing a notable impact on bakery, patisserie, and confectionery products in its latest Taste Tomorrow report.

Premiumization

Consumers might still be feeling the impacts of inflation, yet they are looking for elevated versions of classic flavors in their baked goods and other treats. For example, instead of simple coffee-flavored cookies or other baked treats, they might be enticed to nibble on Espresso Arabica treats. According to Puratos, such flavors represent a union of ongoing interest in both new taste experiences and familiar flavors.

Examples of premium-skewed flavors might include:

Sicilian pistachio

Madagascar vanilla

Amaretto

Amalfi Coast lemon

Collaboration and combination

The word “swicy”—a portmanteau of “sweet” and “spicy”—has entered the permanent vocabulary of professionals in the food field. That combination flavor is representative of the morphing of flavors consumers likely will continue reaching for, according to Puratos. Examples include Mexican chocolate, habanero chocolate mochi, and hot honey potato chips.

Cocktail inspiration

While consumers may not be able to enjoy a margarita or martini as a post-lunch treat during their workday, they may be more inclined to reach for baked items and snacks that bear the flavors of such libations. Producers increasingly are offering items with the flavors of bourbon, mezcal, sambuca, and other liquors. Additionally, consumers are showing increased interest in cakes, cookies, and other goods with the tastes of margaritas, mimosas, and other boozy drinks.

Related: Beneo, Puratos join with beet sugar producer on climate project