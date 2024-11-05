Cookbook author, celebrity chef, TV personality, and restauranteur Kelli Ferrell has announced that her new line of waffle mix, 24K gold flaked syrup, and stone-ground Cajun grits are all available for shipping nationwide via Nana’s Chicken & Waffles’ website and at their current location in McDonough, GA. The product launch serves as the next trek in Ferrell’s continued quest to build her "Kooking with Kelli" brand, which is already home to her cookbook and a waffle ice cream collaboration with Four Fat Cows (a gluten-free waffle ice cream that mixes waffle bits with taro ice cream and a raspberry cheesecake ribbon and a Mimosa-flavored ice cream).

Ferrell’s restaurant, Nana’s Chicken & Waffles, has grown in popularity from their vast assortment of waffles including red velvet waffles, lemon waffles, cinnamon roll waffles, banana foster waffles, strawberry shortcake waffles, peach cobbler waffles, banana pudding waffles, and more. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Waffles” has made numerous appearances on Good Morning America, Food Network, Live with Kelly and Mark, Hallmark Channel, and OWN Network.

“Kooking with Kelli’s Waffle Mix is light and fluffy, and the perfect way to get that perfect southern waffle,” says Ferrell. “To deep fry, you simply pre-heat vegetable oil, deep fry on each side for 2-3 minutes, sprinkle with confectioners or your favorite toppings and enjoy."

“Creating waffles and grit dishes for my restaurant and for my family is a normal day for me, so I try my best to be as creative as possible when making them,” she says. “People travel all over the world to visit Nana’s, so this is very next step to them achieving that goodness if they can’t make the trip.”

All products were manufactured locally in Decatur, Georgia at SOCU Kitchen. Currently, Nana’s Chicken & Waffles is located at 1500 Highway 20 W #130, McDonough, GA, and is open seven days a week from 8 am – 4 pm ET.

