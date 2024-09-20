This Halloween season, Welch's Fruit Snacks is introducing Welch’s Juicefuls Monster Splash Juice Filled Fruit Snacks and is also returning Welch’s Halloween Fruit Snacks to shelves. Both come in Halloween-themed boxes with individual pouches that feature festive shapes like skulls, ghosts, pumpkins, witches, and haunted castles.

Made with whole fruit as the main ingredient, the snacks include a juice-filled center in the Monster Splash variety.

Both varieties are available nationwide at major retailers like Walmart and Sams Club, starting at a suggested retail price of $5.99. Welch’s Juicefuls Monster Splash comes in a 16-count box with 0.5-oz. pouches, while Welch’s Halloween Fruit Snacks are available in various box sizes, including 26-count, 60-count, 85-count, and even 160-count options.

