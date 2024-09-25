Jack Link’s is introducing its newest limited-edition beef jerky flavor, Red Light Green Light, a tribute to the Netflix phenomenon Squid Game. As fans anticipate the return of the hit series, Jack Link’s brings the suspense and excitement of Squid Game to life in a savory snack.

“We are thrilled to introduce this unique flavor to our consumers, especially at a time when Squid Game is returning with such fervor,” says Holly LaVallie, SVP of marketing at Jack Link’s. “The Red Light Green Light jerky is more than just a snack—it’s an experience that brings together the thrill of the show and the bold, savory taste that our fans love. It’s the perfect addition to our product line for fans of both Jack Link’s and Squid Game."

Flavor inspiration: A tribute to the thrill

The Red Light Green Light flavor draws its inspiration from the heart-pounding intensity of Squid Game, combining sweet and spicy Korean flavors of Ssamjang with Jack Link’s signature beef jerky. This new flavor celebrates the essence of the show, offering a sensory experience that mirrors the thrilling unpredictability and boldness of Squid Game. The exclusive Red Light Green Light flavor, along with Original and Teriyaki varieties, are available in limited-edition collectible Squid Game packaging.

Celebrating the return of Squid Game

With the highly anticipated return of Squid Game, Jack Link’s is proud to offer fans a way to celebrate the new season with a flavor experience that pays homage to the series’ cultural impact. The launch of Red Light Green Light is not just about taste; it’s about connecting with the spirit of the show that has captivated audiences worldwide. Squid Game season two premieres on Dec. 26, 2024, on Netflix.

Interactive experience: Join the game

To make this launch even more exciting, Jack Link’s invites fans to participate in an engaging online experience that echoes the suspenseful challenges of Squid Game. By scanning the QR code on the specially marked limited-edition Jack Link’s Squid Game packaging or visiting JackLinks.com/SquidGame, fans can immerse themselves in a series of interactive games inspired by the show and enter the unique code found in-pack for a chance to win the Ultimate Squid Game Fan Experience.

