Aldi is unveiling the results of its 2024 Fan Favorites Survey. For the sixth consecutive year, fans of Aldi cast their votes for the most beloved products that should be on everyone's weekly shopping list. The annual survey reveals the 13 Aldi items shoppers are obsessed with nationwide.

"There is a lot of Aldi love out there, and the Fan Favorites survey gives our shoppers a chance to share feedback on their go-to products," says Scott Patton, vice president of national buying. "We want to offer our gratitude to the loyal Aldi Fans who take the time to cast their votes and share their thoughts. This year, we introduced a new survey category 'Aldi Encore'—and we're using the results to determine what we bring back to our shelves. Listening to customer voices is just one of the ways we remain a leader in the private label space and cultivate shopper loyalty."

To continue celebrating loyal Aldi customers, Aldi also partnered with DoorDash to give away an exclusive reusable Fan Favorites tote bag and 40% off Aldi DoorDash orders of $45 or more. To redeem, Aldi customers must purchase a 2024 Fan Favorites product anytime now through Oct. 21.

2024 Aldi Fan Favorites in the snack and bakery categories included:

Every week, Aldi introduces an average of 100 Aldi Finds products. This year, for the first time, the retailer empowered fans to bring one limited-edition Aldi Find back to shelves through the new Aldi Encore category.

"We constantly monitor consumer patterns and feedback to not only help us stay on trend, but also predict what items customers will love," says Chantel Hailer, Aldi director of buying for trends.

Consumers can shop in-store to explore the 2024 Fan Favorite Survey winning products firsthand or visit new.aldi.us/featured/fan-favorites to learn more.

