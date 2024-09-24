General Mills has announced two new snack products and one returning snack item, each aimed at consumption during football-watching occasions. The releases include products from the company’s Bugles, Gardetto’s, and Chex Mix brands.

Bugles Tabasco Flavored Crispy Corn Snacks pairs the snack’s signature cone-shaped nibbles with the hot sauce brand. The item will be offered exclusively at 7-Eleven this fall, then expand to other retailers nationwide starting in December; MSRP is $3.99 for a 7.5-oz package, and $5.49 for 14.5 oz.

Aged Cheddar Gardetto’s marks the brand’s first new snack mix introduction in years. It consists of pretzels, rye crackers, cheddar crackers, breadsticks, and cheddar seasoning. MRSP is $4.29 for each 8.6-oz bag.

General Mills is bringing back the Tailgate Size of its Chex Mix snacks, offered in Traditional, Cheddar, and Bold Party Blend versions. The mix includes corn and wheat Chex cereal pieces, rye chips, bagel chips, and mini breadsticks. They are offered starting now across the U.S. for an MSRP of $6.99.

