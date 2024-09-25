Belgian Boys, a women-led company known for its European-inspired breakfast items like bite-sized pancakes and Belgian waffles, has launched five new breakfast options exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide. The new products, Breakfast All Day Box and & Go Cups, mark the brand's first foray into the grab-and-go category.

The new line, available in more than 1,800 Walmart stores nationwide, is designed to simplify mornings for busy families. Anouck Gotlib, Belgian Boys’ CEO, says she is passionate about finding new ways to support parents by making their morning routine as stress-free as possible.

"As our stress-free, mess-free breakfast options have grown more popular, we wanted to find a way to offer a taste of our bestsellers in a more convenient format. We are thrilled to introduce our Breakfast All Day Box and & Go Cups, perfect for a quick breakfast in the car or toss into a backpack for lunch," says Gotlib. We hope this new introduction pack will invite new customers to try out our brand, those who wouldn't necessarily buy a 90—or 36-pack of mini pancakes."

According to the company, the launch comes during a growth period for Belgian Boys, which has seen its business almost triple year-to-date.

The launch underscores Belgian Boys' ongoing collaboration with Walmart, which is said to be a key partner and early supporter of the brand's refrigerated merchandising. The new offerings will join four Belgian Boys products: Bite-Sized Pancakes, Crepes, Belgian Waffle, and Bite-Sized Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

“We are delighted to partner with Walmart on this exciting launch,” says Jessica Sterling, SVP of sales. “Our close collaboration with their visionary team on the Breakfast All Day Boxes and Pancakes & Go Cups has been a true labor of love. We couldn’t be more excited to bring these convenient breakfast solutions to Walmart customers.”

Shoppers can find the new products exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide in the refrigerated breakfast section, in colorful packaging, and without GMOs, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

The offerings include:

Bite-Sized Pancakes & Go ($4.98): These 3.25-oz. cups come in three flavors: Maple Butter, Belgian Chocolate Chip Butter, and Sprinkles Butter. Consumers can heat, mix, and eat—suitable for a quick, hassle-free meal or snack, at lunch, or after soccer practice.

Breakfast All Day Box ($4.98): Available in two varieties, each box features four mini Belgian Waffles paired with Babybel cheese and dried cranberries or Pure Maple syrup and dried cranberries. These boxes are ready to enjoy without prep—no microwave, toaster, or oven needed.

