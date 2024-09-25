FruitSmart has named Patrick D’Ambrosio as its new vice president of sales. With over 20 years of experience in the food and agriculture industry, D’Ambrosio comes to FruitSmart to help lead efforts to expand offerings for its fruit and vegetable ingredient customers. According to the company, his expertise in sales leadership and business development aligns with its commitment to turning customers’ ideas into reality.

D’Ambrosio joins FruitSmart with extensive experience in the food and agriculture sector. His career spans leadership roles at prominent companies such as Pacific Valley Foods and National Frozen Foods Corporation, where he reportedly demonstrated an ability to drive growth, foster innovation, and develop strategic initiatives in response to evolving market demands.

“I’m truly excited to join FruitSmart because of its innovative approach and strong industry reputation,” says D’Ambrosio. “What really appeals to me is the company’s vibrant culture and the people who bring it to life. I’m eager to be part of a team that values collaboration and quality, and to build meaningful relationships with both colleagues and customers.”

David Meek, general manager of FruitSmart, says he shares the enthusiasm for this new addition to the team: “Patrick has a strong history of leadership and business development. We are excited to have him bring those skills to FruitSmart to further develop our extremely knowledgeable sales staff. We look forward to him continuing our legacy of being customer-centric and servicing their needs, but also growing our portfolio of customers as well as our offerings.”

As he steps into his new role, D’Ambrosio has outlined priorities that align seamlessly with FruitSmart’s commitment to turning ideas into reality. “My initial goals are to immerse myself in the FruitSmart culture, listen to the team’s insights, and build strong relationships with our customers,” he explains. “I want to ensure that our strategies align with the company’s values and work together to drive growth in a way that benefits everyone involved.”

According to the firm, D’Ambrosio’s experience in sales leadership and business development is expected to further enhance this collaborative approach, and his track record of fostering innovation and responding to market demands aligns with FruitSmart’s goal of being the go-to partner for companies looking to bring new, fruit and vegetable-based products to market.

