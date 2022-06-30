FruitSmart fiber ingredients have been awarded the Upcycled Food Association’s (UFA) new certification mark.

FruitSmart specializes in premium fruit-based ingredients. Its range also includes fiber products from apples and blueberries. They can enhance consumer appeal, for example by enabling health claims, as well as providing manufacturing functionality such as moisture retention.

Furthermore, because the fibers are produced from materials left over from FruitSmart’s Cold-Press fruit pressing, they can be labeled as upcycled.

FruitSmart was one of the brands that participated in the UFA’s Upcycled Certification pilot program in 2021. It has now been awarded the organization’s certification mark, which highlights upcycled ingredients. This helps manufacturers meet a growing market need—with 30% of food globally going to waste, 60% of consumers want to buy more upcycled products.

Wayne Lutomski, president of FruitSmart, said: “Upcycled ingredients help overcome food waste by creating value from materials that would otherwise be discarded. It’s emblematic of how FruitSmart is passionate about getting creative with fruit, as well as helping make our customers’ ideas real. In addition to its health benefits, fruit can provide exciting texture and mouthfeel, and classic flavors—often with an exotic or intriguing twist. Our goal is to open people’s minds to what’s possible—we want them to say, ‘I didn’t know you could do that with fruit!’”