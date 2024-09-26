Reading Bakery Systems has introduced a 90-degree Laminator for improved cracker production. The design offers a smaller footprint, greater flexibility, and easier sanitation and maintenance.

With precise, automatic, and synchronized control of dough sheet length, conveyor speed, and number of laminations, the operator reportedly has an efficient and effective process, resulting in consistent product.

The laminator also features an optional bypass, allowing bakers to produce both laminated and non-laminated crackers, thereby expanding the range of sheeted snacks that can be produced on a single line. The dough sheeter may be installed to the side or directly above the laminator for a compact and efficient production layout. There are multiple configuration options available, depending on desired product ranges and available plant floor space.

"The new 90-degree laminator is a more compact design, ideal for plants with limited space between process lines. Its open frame construction simplifies routine sanitation and maintenance," says Cameron Johnston, senior director of innovation at RBS.

To learn more about RBS technology or employment opportunities, visit readingbakery.com

