Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of baked snack production systems, has appointed Denise Siegle as chief financial officer. In her new role, Siegle will oversee all accounting and finance functions, lead the growth and development of the accounting team, and support the RBS leadership to achieve strategic and operational goals.

“Denise comes to us with a great deal of experience in accounting and finance within industrial manufacturing, and we are excited to have her on board. She will be a great asset to both our leadership and accounting teams,” says Chip Czulada, president of Reading Bakery Systems.

Siegle is a senior finance professional with more than 30 years of experience with different industrial manufacturing companies, including SPX, AkzoNobel, and most recently Greene Tweed. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting from Shippensburg University.

