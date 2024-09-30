Last Crumb, a cookie company geared toward offering high-end products and adventurous flavors, has launched a ube flavor, named Ooh Baby.

According to the company, Last Crumb’s head baker and co-founder acquired fresh ube (a sweet potato variety characterized by its bright purple color) directly from the Philippines (the country his family hails from) to produce the items. The newest cookie harnesses the sweet, nutty richness of ube, with no food dyes.

Made with real ube halaya (a purple yam jam), house-made ube buttercream, pure ube extract, and a sprinkling of toasted ube cookie dough, the cookie is said to offer a creamy texture, silky-smooth mouthfeel, and authentic Southeast Asian taste.

