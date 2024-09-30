Mingua Beef Jerky has been crafting beef jerky for three decades. Founder Ronnie is still very much involved in the business of making jerky via a natural, old-fashioned process, free of preservatives. Now, the next generation is helping run and grow the business—they include daughter Holly Mackley, son-in-law Curtis, and grandchildren Cannon and Aria.

To learn about the Mingua history, products, and future, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery recently connected with Holly.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please share a little bit about Mingua—how you got your start, how you’ve grown since you were founded in 1994, and what sets you apart from other companies in the meat snack realm?

Holly Mackley: Nestled in the rolling hills of Bourbon County, KY, our family-owned company was started by Ronnie Mingua, a farmer who thought there was a better way to make jerky. He began with the choicest cuts of meat, and much like a country ham, used sodium to preserve his jerky, avoiding artificial preservatives. His journey, which started one long, cold, and snowy winter, has grown to be one of the top 10 jerky companies in the country.

Mingua Beef Jerky sources the finest cuts of beef, which provide 14 grams of protein-packed goodness in each bag. Made daily in our facility in Paris, Kentucky, we start by cutting the entire round of beef and then slicing, marinating, drying, and packaging the jerky.

JS: Specifically, could you please talk about your product offerings, including new product releases?

HM: Our current flavors are Original, Hot, Cajun, BBQ, Sweet and Hot, Garlic and Onion, Bourbon, and Teriyaki.

JS: Mingua Beef Jerky, three decades after you got started, remains a family affair. Please tell us about all the Mackleys involved in the business, what they contribute to the company—and what’s good (and maybe sometimes less awesome) about working with family.

HM: Mingua is definitely a family affair. I’ve taken over the day-to-day operations and my son Cannon works and helps out as needed.

JS: Since you first launched Mingua, there’s been a lot of new jerky and snack-stick producers coming on the scene, from smaller operations to brands launched by bigger snack companies. How has your company worked to distinguish itself from the growing crowd, and continue to offer stand-out products?

HM: Unlike a lot of jerky companies, we use one specific cut of beef, and our jerky is never chopped or formed. We are also not mass-produced. We like to think of our jerky as more of a craft jerky. From the slicer to the oven, to what goes in those bags, you’re getting a quality piece of beef every time.

JS: You don’t just make tasty meat treats for humans—could you please tell us about your products for canine consumers, why you decided to branch out into dog treats, and what’s different about the two lines (in terms of ingredients, processing, etc)?

HM: We have dog treats that are actually the jerky we bag with minor imperfections.

JS: What’s next for Mingua? Please feel free to talk about new products in the works, expansion of production facilities or capabilities, new retail outlets, or anything else you’d like to discuss.

HM: We are working on coming up with some new flavors, so stay tuned for that. Also, we have meat sticks coming out hopefully by the end of the year.

JS:Finally, do you have a favorite among Mingua's products?

HM: My favorite is the Original.

