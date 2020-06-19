Baking industry leaders collaborate to create a better way to decorate cookies

Company: Apex Motion Control / Unifiller

Websites: https://apexmotion.com, www.unifiller.com

Equipment Snapshot: Apex Motion Control, specialists in robotics and automation for the baking and food industry, has collaborated with Unifiller to create the perfect solution for this labor-intensive and skilled task.

By integrating Unifiller’s Compact Depositor with its collaborative robot, the Baker-Bot, Apex Motion Control has created a continuous pumping and automated decorating system that not only decorates, but is also capable of stacking trays in a very small footprint.

With its camera sensors, the Baker-Bot can easily detect cookies for precise product application, thus ensuring consistent and exact decorations each and every time. Not only that, but the Baker-Bot is also capable of autonomous tray management, so you can relieve yourself from the physical stress of unloading and reloading sheet pans onto baking racks every day. And since the Baker-Bot is a collaborative robot with built-in safety features, it safely works alongside your production team without the need for guarding.

Interested in making your bakery even more productive? Check out this short video to see the Baker-Bot in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=nOIANxuufqA