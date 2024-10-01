BW Packaging, Barry-Wehmiller’s packaging machinery group, will showcase its latest solutions in food and beverage packaging machinery in booth S-2100 at Pack Expo International, held November 3–6, Chicago.

Attendees visiting BW Packaging’s booth will find offerings from its three operating divisions: BW Filling & Closing, BW Flexible Systems, and BW Integrated Systems. Offerings include the new Thiele UltraStar G2 Bag Filler, the new Hayssen R300 Flow Wrapper, and enhancements on the Angelus seamers, Burt labelers, Sleevit shrink sleeve labelers, and Pneumatic Scale filling equipment. All enhancements have been centered on improving the customer experience to deliver operational efficiency and increased performance, the brand says.

“We value partnering with our customers to help them overcome their unique challenges and achieve success,” says Rachana Creeth, group president of BW Packaging. “At PACK EXPO, we’re excited to connect with customers, understand their needs, and demonstrate how our latest solutions can solve their problems and drive real results.”

BW Flexible Systems’ new Hayssen R300 Flow Wrapper will make its debut at PACK EXPO International. This hand-fed flow wrapper has features that reportedly allow for easy changeovers and automated adjustments to maximize uptime. The Hayssen R300 is ideal for flow wrapping baked goods like single cookies, brownies, Danishes, croissants, small pies, whoopie pies, crispy rice treats, and more.

All machines exhibited at booth S-2100 will feature BW Packaging’s new OpView HMI. This HMI empowers consumer packaged goods companies to overcome operational challenges related to the scarcity of skilled labor. Regardless of their experience level, operators can use the OpView HMI’s smartphone-like interface to set up, operate, and troubleshoot a variety of packaging solutions, including fillers, closing equipment, labelers, and end-of-line and fully integrated systems.

“The OpView HMI is intuitive, adaptable, and designed to solve a growing customer challenge: operator turnover,” says Joe Ambrose, director of digital innovation at BW Packaging. “We’re excited to demonstrate at PACK EXPO how this new HMI enhances the operator experience and supports future growth for our customers.”

Demos will be held at booth S-2100 daily for visitors who are interested in seeing how the new OpView HMI complements the many advantages of BW Packaging’s Sleevit labelers, Angelus seamers, Hayssen vertical form-fill-seal baggers and flow wrappers, Pneumatic Scale fillers and cappers, and Thiele bag filler machines. Additional information and a complete schedule of BW Packaging’s demos can be found on BW Packaging’s PACK EXPO exhibitor profile.

Related: BW Integrated Systems expands its packaging capabilities, adds labeling