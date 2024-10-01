Oat bar brand Bobo’s has announced the launch of its line of Fig Bars. The addition to their oat bar collection includes two new flavors to be sold on the company website, on Amazon, and at Whole Foods Market stores.

“We couldn’t wait to launch our new Fig Bars. This recipe is something we’ve been working on for quite some time now because we wanted to make sure they were both delicious and made with the highest quality of ingredients that will deliver a bold flavor with every bite,” explains Bobo’s founder Beryl Stafford. “Whether you're on the go or just need a little pick-me-up, we wanted to create bars that would be every consumer's tasty companion for any adventure.”

The new Fig Bar line features two flavors: Original Fig and Blueberry Fig. The bars are crafted to offer a twist on Bobo’s classic oat bars, combining the natural sweetness of figs with the hearty texture associated with Bobo’s other bars.

The bars are:

Certified gluten-free, non-GMO, and kosher

Vegan and free from dairy and soy

Made with 100% whole-grain oats

Reportedly lower in sugar and higher in whole grains than other fig bars

According to the company, the launch of these bars marks another milestone in Bobo’s commitment to offering delicious and nutritious snacks that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary preferences.

“We’re so proud to introduce the market to Bobo’s Fig Bars. These have been a much-awaited addition to our product lineup and our goal is to continue to showcase Bobo’s dedication to innovation and quality,” explains TJ McIntyre, CEO. “These bars not only deliver on flavor but also meet the growing demand for healthier snack options. We are always looking for ways to surprise and delight our customers. The Fig bars are a perfect blend of flavor and nutrition, and we can’t wait for everyone to try them”

Bobo's Fig Bars will be available at retailers nationwide starting in November with convenient 5-packs for $5.99; online shoppers can find 20-count boxes for $23.99 and 30-count boxes for $34.88 online now.

