McKee Foods has announced the launch of two new treats: Little Debbie Big Pack Fall Party Cakes and Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts. McKee Foods’ lineup of fall products will be showing up in select retailers nationwide in late August.

Big Pack Fall Party Cakes, MSRP: $4.99: Just in time for fall festivities, the Little Debbie Big Pack Fall Party Cakes are intended to enhance any celebration. Each package contains six big, individually wrapped vanilla-flavored hex cakes, topped with white icing, orange stripes, and colored sprinkles.

Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts, MSRP: $2.59: Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts are bite-size treats created to capture the essence of fall with a blend of warm spices and rich pumpkin flavor. Each donut features a cinnamon-sugar coating to complement the soft, flavorful center.

Both the Big Pack Fall Party Cakes and Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts will be part of the Little Debbie fall collection, joining other well-known seasonal favorites including Pumpkin Delights cookies, Brownie Pumpkins, and Pumpkin Spice Rolls.