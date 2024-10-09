The limited edition pumpkin spice crackers from raincoast crisps have returned to shelves, crafted to capture the essence of all things fall, says the brand. The artisan crisps reportedly blend flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg together with a crunch. The crisps also include Thompson raisins, and pecans.

The crackers can be found at Whole Foods and on Amazon Fresh.

"For all of the pumpkin spice-lovers out there, I can officially share pumpkin spice raincoast crisps are back on shelves for 2024!" exclaims Kat Palange, U.S. marketing director, Dare Foods. "With real pumpkin seeds, pecans, and warm spices, they’re a unique way to bring the flavors of fall to your table. Whether you’re adding them to a festive charcuterie board or simply snacking, they make any seasonal occasion feel extra special. And if pumpkin spice isn’t your go-to, our fan-favorite gingerbread and spiced pear crisps are also returning to bring even more holiday flavor to the table."

