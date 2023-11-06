lesley stowe raincoast crisps, the original artisan crisps baked from scratch in small batches and acclaimed for visibly showcasing fruits, nuts, and seeds in each and every crisp, is debuting new gluten-free almond flour crisps. The crisps start with a base of almond, cassava and tapioca flours, with a sprinkle of flax, pumpkin, sesame, chia seeds, as well as fruits and herbs, to provide a pairing for meats and cheeses, or a crispy snack all on its own.

The new gluten-free almond flour crisps flavors include:

Salty Date – Recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Snack Awards, in the Best Crisps Category, for its balance of sweet and savory crisps, with a subtle caramel flavor from dried dates and a coarse sea salt finish.

Rosemary Raisin – Thompson raisin and rosemary are combined with almond flour, pumpkin, and chia seeds.

“raincoast crisps are a showstopper on any charcuterie board, snack plate, or #girldinner. An instant ‘crispy conversation starter’ as we like to say—and now our gluten free consumers (and their hosts) can join in on the fun,” said raincoast crisps US Marketing Manager Kat Palange.

The new crisps will join the full line of raincoast crisps now in the deli section of local retailers nationwide, complete with new standout packaging, for an average SRP of $7.49 per each 5.3-ounce box.