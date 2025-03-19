IngredientsIndustry NewsFlavors and Colors

The Flavor Showdown event gives seasoning suppliers a chance to shine

Taking place during the snack industry gathering, the contest invites flavor companies to get creative for a chance to be named Flavor of the Year.

By Jenni Spinner
SNAC International attendees

Courtesy of SNAC International

March 19, 2025

Cooking contest shows continue to be wildly popular with television viewers. People seem to enjoy watching culinary competitors put their skills to the test and (after being weighed by expert judges) get richly rewarded for their prowess. Have you seen the Netflix hit Snack vs. Chef, by any chance? That particular program invited kitchen wizards to harness their skills to create the perfect nosh—I actually got to meet winner Lauryn Bodden in person during the recent Natural Products Expo West event and tell her how much I enjoy her creation, the pasta-riffic S’noods, in person.

During this month’s SNAXPO event taking place March 30 to April 1 in Orlando, fans of such tasteful cooking competitions will have the chance to participate and play the role of judge themselves. During the highly anticipated Flavor Showdown, seasoning companies will demonstrate their formidable capabilities by creating specially seasoned snacks. Attendees of the show are invited to visit the Flavor Showdown pavilion, taste all the entries, and cast their ballot for the best of the best.

texas-inspired flavor showdown
Courtesy of Liz Parker Kuhn

“In partnership with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, we’re thrilled to once again present the Flavor Showdown!” says David Walsh, SNAC International’s VP of membership and communications. “SNAC’s flavor and seasoning providers will develop on-trend flavors in the savory and sweet categories, and attendees will vote for the SNAXPO Flavor of the Year in each category.

Winners will be announced and celebrated during SNAXPO, on April 1. While there is no cash prize for the winner, the bragging rights for the victor are plenty of reward. Last year at SNAC International’s SNX event, Chesapeake Spice took home the 2024 Flavor of the Year honors. According to judges, the El Valle Fajita entry—a Texas-inspired taste—offered judges bold, vibrant stand-out flavor. The seasoning blend is suitable for flavoring tortilla chips, potato chips, pork rinds, popcorn, and other snacks in need of a kick.

texas-inspired flavor showdown
Courtesy of Liz Parker Kuhn

Will you be at SNAXPO? It’s a key show for SF&WB’s audience, and between the innovative and informational sessions, the powerful solutions on display in the exhibits area, the up-and-comers gathering in the Startups Hub, and of course the chance to taste all the Flavor Showdown entries, we wouldn’t miss it. If you’re not yet signed up, here’s some info that could convince you to register and head to the convention center: check out Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn’s SNAXPO preview here. You’ll get the skinny on all the fascinating features the show has to offer.

See you in Orlando! 
Jspinner headshot trees

Jenni Spinner is the chief editor of Snack Food and Wholesale with more than 25 years of experience in business-to-business communications. She has written extensively about food production, safety and packaging; pharmaceutical drug development; concrete and masonry construction; and more. She holds a Bachelor’s in Communications from the University of Illinois. Jenni can be reached at spinnerj@bnpmedia.com.

