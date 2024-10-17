Following a strong slate of companies present in 2023, the French Pavilion returns to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) show this year under the Taste France brand, which showcases the versatility and diversity of the French food sector.

The 13 companies of the 2024 delegation span every facet of private label foods, from RTE options like Vivian Paille-Yumeals, Epicerie de France, or Frial, along with classic bakery items from ABCD Nutrition.

Of particular note this year is an increased focus on food service options, such as ingredients from Domaine de Malescot (organic honeys) or Sainte Lucie (organic vanilla beans baking derivatives) or pre-prepared options such as plant-based tiramisu from La Charlotte, mini Tropézienne tarts from Novasources, or pull-apart-brioche from Mix Buffet.

A French menu for American consumers

The Pavilion demonstrates the extensive experience and diversity of the Taste France brand. As American consumers focus more on health, French brands are responding accordingly.

The exhibitors include:

69% are certified non-GMO

61% are certified organic

26% are gluten-free

26% are certified vegan

“American consumers expect high quality products, and are increasingly interested in healthy or free-from options,” explains Jacques Epangue, food business unit director at Business France North America “With the current economic context, consumers are looking for better deals, as evidenced by the 4.7% increase in private label sales this year alone, but not at the expense of quality. France, with our high level of organic production and stringent food safety certifications, offers refined options for this market.

ABCD Nutrition is a pioneer in gluten-free manufacturing for over 30 years and is a private label specialist. Its factory, based in the north of France is certified gluten-free and IFS high level. It is especially known for their soft cakes and cookies. Biscuits Bouvard is an independent family-run company and the market leader in private-label cookie manufacturing in France with 28+ years of sustainable growth. It is known for its flexibility and industrial efficiency. *Booth F 2228 -outside the Pavilion Biscuiterie de L’Abbaye SAS is a third-generation family-owned business, founded in 1964 and located in Normandy. It specializes in pure butter cookies in several flavor varieties but also offer savory cheese crackers, nutritional biscuits, and can propose organic, fair-trade, and plant-based cookies. A family of beekeepers from father to daughter, Domaine de Malescot produces 100+ honeys and honey-based products from its organic-certified facility in the south of France. Its private label products are available in 10,000 stores worldwide.



A manufacturer of premium pastries from Northern France, La Charlotte specializes in producing unique and beautiful cakes and sides. Its ingredients are chosen with care and rigor, respecting taste and authenticity. More than 150 people work on their production lines, including qualified pastry chefs. Maison Loyez Woessen is an independent producer of premium European butter for the retail and food service market, growing from humble beginnings to become a market leader. It has a range of spreadable Grassfed butter with a unique taste as well as Organic and Prairie milk butters, and have a strong U.S. presence Founded in 1998 in Brittany, Mix Buffet is the French leader of delicatessen products. With 20 years of expertise, it offers sweet and savory petits fours, bites, puff pastries, crêpes, mini burgers, and more. Novasources and Régnier Sucré & Salé manufacture their delights in a 6,000 sqm French factory. It specializes in brioche, pastries, and savory catering that shine in retail, frozen food, foodservice, bakery, and airline catering settings. Pâtisseries Gourmandes is an authentic French bakery company that offers a range of high-quality products. Its madeleines, cakes, and biscuits made with traditional French recipes are known in the retail, foodservice, and vending markets both in France and worldwide. Founded in 1885, Sainte Lucie was the first company to develop a range of pastry ingredients around vanilla in France, back in the 1950s. Thanks to its French expertise and knowledge of raw ingredients, it is able to offer a wide range of products including vanilla flavors, toppings, chocolate chips, baking powder, and spices.

