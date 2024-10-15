Rite Stuff Foods is exhibiting its range of appetizers and snack foods at the Private Label Manufacturers Association 2024 tradeshow (taking place November 17–19 in Chicago) in booth F1238. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample oitsur newest potato specialties, starters, and sides, and to discuss with staff the attributes of each offering. Rite Stuff Foods will also highlight emerging trends in the snack industry.

“We are delighted to be participating once again at the largest private label trade fair in the U.S., showcasing our innovative product solutions. PLMA provides the perfect platform for us to engage with industry professionals, foster new partnerships, and grow our network,” says Curt Snyder, managing director of Rite Stuff Foods.

Products available for tasting include:

Idaho Mozzarella Cheese Sticks: melted mozzarella wrapped in a crisp, golden-brown breadcrumb coating

Homestyle Wedges: crispy on the outside, with Idaho potato inside

Cheesy Jalapeño Bites: a savory corn tortilla-style crunchy, golden-brown coating, filled with cheddar cheese and jalapeños

Mac & Cheese Bites: a blend of macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce, coated in a crispy breading and fried

These products are available for both retail and foodservice sectors.

“We welcome everyone to stop by, discover our exciting range of appetizers and snack foods, and enjoy a taste of our latest innovations,” Snyder adds.

