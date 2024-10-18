Just in time for the holiday season, Oreo has released a new seasonal offering. The new Limited Edition Oreo Festive Cookies feature the signature Oreo chocolate cookie, topped with five holiday-themed embossments with cutouts, and filled with dual-layered red and green colored original creme. The embossments include a candy cane, gingerbread man, penguin, snowman, and a red-nosed Rudolph.

The cookies are available in three pack sizes: 14-count laydown bags, 45-count stand-up bags, and 4-count king-size packs. Within each pack, the cookies are individually wrapped into single packets.

The cookies will be available exclusively at Target and Walmart on November 1, while supplies last. Both Target and Walmart will feature festive in-store pallet displays of the cookies.

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.