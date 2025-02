Insomnia Cookies, the late-night bakery, has launched its limited-edition Hot Cocoa Classic cookie loaded with mini Hershey Kisses and melty marshmallows.

The new flavor will be available for a limited-time only in stores and online until March 9 or while supplies last.

In addition, cookie patrons who purchase a 12-pack (of any flavor) will receive six Classic Cookies for free until Sunday, March 2.

