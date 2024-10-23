Rivalz, maker of nutrient-dense foods, has announced a nationwide expansion of its better-for-you snacks. Rivalz Stuffed Snacks are packed with 8 g of protein, 4 g of fiber, and seven essential vitamins and minerals per serving.

With new partnerships across major retailers like Meijer and Fred Meyer, e-retailers such as Thrive Market, travel hubs like Hudson News and OTG, and specialty stores such as Bristol Farms and Nugget Markets, Rivalz Stuffed Snacks are now more accessible than ever before, the brand says. The brand’s nationwide expansion coincides with the Rivalz product lineup achieving USDA Smart Snack compliance, meeting national nutrition standards which promote foods rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting fat, sugar, sodium, and calories in school-sold snacks.

“We’re on a mission to reduce malnutrition, obesity and diabetes and change the way people think about snacking,” says Rivalz CEO Peter Barrick, a startup CPG veteran. “Expanding our retail presence means we can reach more snack lovers, while achieving Smart Snack compliance demonstrates our commitment to health. We’re raising the bar for healthy snacking and just getting started. We are now able to fully leverage our approach to deliver higher protein, higher fiber, and low glycemic index snacks while maintaining optimal texture, flavor, and nutrition.”

To fuel this mission for its bite-size stuffed snacks that taste better, feel better and do better, Rivalz recently enlisted a powerhouse Scientific Advisory Board, bringing together the best and brightest in nutrition, AI, and food technology. This team of experts includes Dr. Heather Leidy, a leading nutritional physiologist; Dr. Alan Rudolph, a visionary in complex biological systems design; and Dr. Girish Ganjyal, a food science expert and a leading authority on food extrusion, and together will help the brand push the boundaries of what's possible in nutritious snacking.

Rivalz Stuffed Snacks are available in three comfort food flavors: Late Night Pizza, Extra Chedda' Mac, and Spicy Street Taco. The snacks are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO certified, soy-free, low-glycemic index, and made with vegetables. Additionally, Rivalz reportedly contains lower sodium levels than conventional salty snacks.

Rivalz is now available at major retailers including select Sprouts, Nugget Markets, Bristol Farms, and now Meijer and Fred Meyer stores, as well as online at Amazon. Packaging options include 1-oz. single-serve portions (MSRP: $1.99) and 6-oz. sharable bags (MSRP: $4.99).

