The Enthuse Foundation, a non-profit organization benefiting women entrepreneurs, has announced the finalists for its Sixth Annual Pitch Competition to support women making their mark in the food, beverage, and CPG spaces. This year’s event will be held on November 14 at The Town Hall by Skylight and simulcast virtually to a global audience.

Five women founders, selected from more than 320 applications, will pitch their businesses to a panel of judges. vying for cash and other business-building prizes. The finalists include beverage companies, a hot and cold therapy pack company, and a snack company. The snack purveyor, Unbothered Foods, based in Chicago, is a dietitian-founded, gut-friendly sourdough cracker brand.

Before the Pitch Competition, there will be a marketplace of 15 different women-owned brands including the five finalists.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue our mission of supporting women founders through the 6th Annual Enthuse Foundation Pitch Competition,” says Kim Lawton, CEO of Enthuse Marketing and co-founder of Enthuse Foundation. “With women receiving less than 2% of VC capital, this event remains a critical platform to elevate and champion the innovative women leaders in CPG who deserve more opportunities to shine. Our finalists are driving change, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their vision and resilience.”

The finalists will compete to win no-strings cash prizes and tailored business services.

As part of its regular programming, the Enthuse Foundation hosts national meetings and webinars to help women grow their businesses, provides monetary donations to support women business owners, and shares original content across numerous digital platforms.

Since its inception, the Enthuse Foundation has given $250,000 cash and in-kind services to women-owned businesses through its pitch competition and grant initiative.

"Our Pitch Competition is my favorite day of the year," says Kristy Snyder, chief people officer at Enthuse Marketing, and co-founder of the Enthuse Foundation. “I can’t believe how much the event has evolved in six years that now we can distribute approximately $60,000 in cash and in-kind prizes in one evening in front of 200 people live in NYC and hundreds more watching globally. It’s really a testament to our community, board of directors, and sponsors for their tireless support of championing women entrepreneurs.”

The prizes include:

One grand prize valued at $34,000 will be awarded and includes $15,000 cash, $10,000 worth of business services from Enthuse Marketing, and in-kind prizes from Hummingbirds, SeeFood Media, Luminary, EmergeCPG, and b2bkp by Kelly Parker.

$15,000 cash, $10,000 worth of business services from Enthuse Marketing, and in-kind prizes from Hummingbirds, SeeFood Media, Luminary, EmergeCPG, and b2bkp by Kelly Parker. The second prize is valued at $25,000 and includes $10,000 cash, $10,000 in Enthuse Marketing business services, and in-kind prizes from Hummingbirds, EmergeCPG, and b2bkp by Kelly Parker.

Additionally, there will be an audience choice prize worth $5,500 with support from Stakt, a women-owned wellness brand that creates fitness products, and an in-kind prize from Hummingbirds.

The judges panel includes:

Jack Edwards, president of North America, illycaffè

Kat Hantas, co-founder, 21Seeds

Eugene Khabensky, VP head of global ventures, Diageo

Arion Long, founder, Femly and 2020 Pitch Competition Winner

Related: American Egg Board crowns product competition winners