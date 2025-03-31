Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsPizza

Home Run Inn Pizza dives into deep dish

The flavor of the brand's original pizza is reimagined in thick-crust form.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Home Run Inn

March 31, 2025

With roots as a tavern on Chicago’s Southside since 1923 and officially serving its signature crispy crust since the early 1940’s, Home Run Inn is diving into the world of deep dish to fulfill cravings of all things Chicago, beginning on Saturday, April 5 in honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day and available at all six Chicagoland Home Run Inn pizzerias

The flavor of Home Run Inn’s original tavern-style pizza is reimagined as deep dish, featuring its flavorful crust, freshly sliced mozzarella, and signature tomato sauce, topped with tomatoes and finished with a caramelized crown of crispy cheese.

On Saturday and Sunday, April 5 and 6, a special offer on small (12-inch) cheese deep dish and original tavern-style pizzas is available for just $10. There is a limit of three pizzas per person, and toppings are available at menu price.

Deep-dish cheese pizza sizes include an 8-inch ($12.50), 12-inch ($18.95), and 14-inch ($24.75). Patrons can select from all-natural and premium toppings to complete their personal favorites. 

For hearty pizza fans, The Double Play Deep Dish arrives just in time for the season with its garlic butter crust, mozzarella, Italian sausage and pepperoni; or for something sweet and spicy, consumers can try the Hot Honey Pepperoni with cupped pepperoni, whipped ricotta and house-made hot honey.

“We're thrilled to bring deep dish to our menu, adding another delicious way to enjoy our signature flavors. While our commitment to authentic tavern-style pizza remains as strong as ever, we're excited to offer more variety while staying true to the quality, flavor and tradition that define our brand,” says chief marketing officer and fourth-generation family member Gina (Perrino) Bolger.

Related: Home Run Inn expands to O'Hare airport

KEYWORDS: Chicago foodservice

