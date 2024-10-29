McKee Foods has announced two new holiday products for 2024: Little Debbie Christmas Mini Muffins and Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Mini Donuts.

Little Debbie Christmas Mini Muffins feature a buttery vanilla-flavored base with red and green inclusions. The muffins come in a family-pack carton holding five 1.7-oz pouches (each containing four muffins) for a suggested retail price of $3.19.

“Christmas Mini Muffins give us a way to share holiday joy in a whole new category, offering a snack that’s easy to enjoy during one of the busiest times of the year, festive, full of value, and unmistakably Little Debbie,” says Erica Cunningham, product manager.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Mini Donuts, inspired by the brand’s popular Christmas Tree Cakes, consist of mini yellow cake doughnuts wrapped in white frosting, topped with ribbons of red icing, and sprinkled with green sugar crystals. They are packaged in an 8.9-oz bag with an MSRP of $2.59.

“Our Christmas lineup is always a highlight, with each treat crafted to evoke the nostalgia and joy that Little Debbie brings to the season, reinforcing our place at the heart of holiday celebrations,” says Kenny Hammontree, brand manager. “Fans look forward to Little Debbie Christmas treats all year, and this season, we’re delivering even more ways to celebrate with snacks as special as the moments they help create.”

Little Debbie also is bringing back several previously released holiday items:

Christmas Tree Cakes: available in a family pack with five individually wrapped cakes, a Big Pack with six larger cakes, a 20-count Club Pack exclusively at Sam’s Club, and in single-serve for on-the-go snacking.

Christmas Gingerbread Cookies: soft, old-fashioned gingerbread cookies topped with white icing and festive red-and-green sprinkles.

Snowflake Brownies: fudge brownies coated in white icing, finished with wintery blue sugar crystals, and stamped with snowflake designs.

Christmas Tree Brownies: chewy brownies shaped like Christmas trees, decorated with green frosting, and topped with colorful chocolate chip candies

Christmas Cherry Cordials: two vanilla cookies filled with cherry-flavored creme and coated in fudge

North Pole Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars: layers of peanut butter creme between crispy wafers, coated in white fudge and decorated with red stripes, and individually wrapped

The items will be rolled out onto retail shelves in the coming weeks.

