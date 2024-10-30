Mars’ Kind brand, purveyor of snack bars, has announced the appointment of Jon Craig as CFO of Kind North America. He will report to Daniel Calderoni, CEO of Kind North America. Craig brings over 15 years of global business and finance experience, including leading finance divisions across various Mars portfolios. Craig succeeds the role from Kaj van den Kieboom, who now serves as global CFO of Mars Health & Wellness.

“We are very excited to welcome Jon into the Kind family as the new chief financial officer,” said Calderoni. “Jon’s depth of experience across multiple markets and his ambition for driving results and challenging the status quo make him an integral addition to Kind’s leadership team.”

As CFO, Craig will use his depth of experience and will bring a fresh perspective to drive strategic and operational decisions to lead the next chapter of the Kind business, the brand says.

“Kind is an iconic brand in the healthier snacking space and is a brand that reflects my own values of leading with purpose and performance,” says Craig. “I am thrilled to join the Kind leadership team as we work together to write the next chapter for the business.”

Most recently, Craig served as supply finance director for Mars Wrigley Europe, CEAB, and Turkey, where he was the lead business partner across the supply chain leadership team, commercial, and R&D functions. Previously, Craig worked in Mars Multisales where he was CFO for both the East Mediterranean and Italy units. During his time, he was instrumental in building the business, playing a pivotal role in introducing new routes to market and supporting the growth agenda and portfolio expansion of Chocolate & Petcare.

Craig's experience across multiple markets underlines his ability to take a multicultural view, as well as his expertise in building teams and developing talent. Craig will guide Kind’s financial and business strategy to support the company’s long-term growth objectives to advance the brand’s mission of crafting snacks that taste good, feel good, and do good, the company says.

