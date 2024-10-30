Giselle Richardson, baker and owner of Macaron London, has unveiled her October Seasonal Macaron Box. The selection features eight flavors that capture the essence of autumn, per the brand.

Richardson’s curated box includes:

Blackberry Fig Elderberry: A medley of rich, juicy berries and figs

A medley of rich, juicy berries and figs Caramelised Apple Quince: Sweet and tangy, this flavor celebrates classic autumn fruits with a twist

Sweet and tangy, this flavor celebrates classic autumn fruits with a twist Chocolate: A timeless indulgence

A timeless indulgence Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt: Rich chocolate meets sweet caramel and a hint of salt

Rich chocolate meets sweet caramel and a hint of salt Pear Hazelnut Cardamom: A blend that combines the earthy notes of hazelnut with fragrant spices

A blend that combines the earthy notes of hazelnut with fragrant spices Pumpkin Nutmeg Fresh Ginger: Embracing the spirit of fall, this flavor is a reminder of pumpkin spice delights

Embracing the spirit of fall, this flavor is a reminder of pumpkin spice delights Sloe Gin Lemon Honey Clove: A combination that brings together fruity sloe gin and warm spices

A combination that brings together fruity sloe gin and warm spices Sticky Toffee: A quintessentially British dessert in macaron form

“Autumn is such a rich season for flavors,” says Richardson. “I wanted to capture that warmth and nostalgia in this box, reflecting the foods we cherish during this time. Each flavor not only stands out on its own but also beautifully complements the others, creating a symphony of taste that evokes the essence of the season.”

The October Seasonal Macaron Box is now available for purchase on the Giselle Richardson website. Orders are being accepted while supplies last.

