Dave’s Killer Bread is entering the convenience store market with its first-ever grab-and-go snacks.

Previously only available in four-packs, single-serve Organic Snack Bars are now available at select 7-Eleven and Circle K locations in San Diego and Los Angeles to meet the desires of today’s busy, health-conscious consumers.

This new format is part of a broader expansion for the brand, following the introduction of its Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars earlier this year. With Snack Bites launching soon, Dave’s continues to innovate, responding to the increasing demand for healthier snack options and anticipating consumer needs in convenience stores.

Dave's Organic Snack Bars include flavors like Cocoa Brownie Blitz, Oat-rageous Honey Almond, and Trail Mix Crumble.

