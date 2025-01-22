Flowers Foods brand Dave's Killer Bread has expanded its portfolio of on-the-go snacks with the national launch of Organic Snack Bites. Each flavor reportedly combines the whole grain nutrition and simple ingredients that consumers recognize from the overall DKB brand, with a crunchy texture to meet current snacking desires.

Crafted with organic nuts, seeds, and grains for crunch and flavor, the Snack Bites are intended to be enjoyed on their own, or as an addition to salads, parfaits, and soups. Dave's is launching with six varieties, offering both savory and sweet taste profiles:

Cinna Roll Snack Bites: organic chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and crisp brown rice, with sweet cinnamon flavor

PB & Chocolate Snack Bites: salty-sweet bite with organic peanut butter, rolled oats, cocoa butter, quinoa flakes and sea salt

Honey Nut Snack Bites: organic rolled oats, honey, and dry-roasted almonds

Epic Everything Snack Bites: crunchy bits of garlic and onion with organic pumpkin seeds, cashews, quinoa flakes, and sunflower kernels

Toasted Garlic Snack Bites: garlicky organic rolled oats, poppy seeds, quinoa flakes, and crisp brown rice

Bold Buffalo Snack Bites: tangy and savory bite made with organic cashews, pumpkin seeds, rolled oats, and crisp brown rice.

"The positive response to our Snack and Protein Bars has confirmed that people crave snacks that balance nutrition with exceptional taste and texture," says Danielle Benjamin, senior director of brand management for Dave's Killer Bread. "We collaborated closely with our team to craft these one-of-a-kind Snack Bites, perfectly portioned clusters packed with whole grains, a satisfying crunch, and the bold flavors that offer our BreadHeads a unique and satisfying snacking experience."

Dave's nutritious bites join the brand's snack lineup of Organic Snack Bars and Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars, available nationwide. As is the case with all Dave's Killer Bread products, Organic Snack Bites are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and made without artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors, flavors, high fructose corn syrup, or bleached flour.

The stand-up, resealable pouches retail for $6.99 each and are now rolling out at Walmart, on Walmart.com, Amazon, and at grocery stores across the country.

