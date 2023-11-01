Launching in Whole Foods today, Solely’s fruit jerky line will now be available in three Fruit Jerky Multipacks: Mango, Pineapple, and Banana Cacao.

Solely’s Fruit Jerky is gently cold pressed to seal in nature's recipe. The jerky transforms fresh, organic produce into an all-natural, single portion, jerky snack. The tasting experience of the fruit jerky is akin to that of biting into a fresh fruit in texture, aroma, and taste. Each strip is one whole fruit (half of a fruit in the case of the pineapple flavor), without any added sugars, concentrates, sulfites, or other hidden ingredients.

The new multipacks will come in five individually wrapped single servings. The company’s progressive, plant-forward philosophy has resulted in a line that is vegan, kosher, Non-GMO, and USDA organic. The new multipacks will be available at Whole Foods with an SRP of $8.99.