Glanbia Nutritionals has announced its annual MegaTrends webinar will take place this year on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:30 am CT. MegaTrends for 2025 & Beyond” will delve into the top five trends that are poised to shape the health and wellness industry. It also reportedly will offer key insights driving wellness, health, and performance-focused consumer categories.

The 30-minute webinar will feature insights from two industry experts:

Nick Morgan, director of Nutrition Integrated, a data and insights company—Morgan is versed in the evolution of the sports and active nutrition category, in particular the role of strategy and innovation. He has worked with elite athletes as an exercise physiologist, as well as managed applied nutrition research programs at GSK.

Niki Kennedy, director of insights and content at Glanbia Nutritionals—an emerging voice in health and wellness ingredient trends, Kennedy has nearly 15 years of experience in the industry, leading a team of insights experts that delivers actionable insights to help shape innovation and customer success

The pair of experts will touch upon the following trends:

Eatopia: exploring how consumers are getting their daily essentials and doses of health

Refocusing: examining the repositioning of hydration as a reimagined area of health

Personalized Performance: a deep dive into the fundamentals of protein and performance

Authenticity: understanding consumer attitudes toward ‘clean’

Co-creation: highlighting the critical role of flavor and collaboration in health and wellness products

"We are thrilled to partner with Nutrition Integrated for this year's MegaTrends webinar," says Kennedy. "Our goal is to provide attendees with the latest insights and trends that will make them think about what role they can play in moving the health and wellness industry forward in 2025."

This free online event is geared toward product formulators, R&D scientists, brand and product managers in the nutrition space, and entrepreneurs. Learn more or register here.

