Dr. Schär, a gluten-free bakery brand, has launched its Artisan Baker White Bread and Deli Style bread in all Publix stores, as of May 2024. This recent expansion brings Dr Schär’s products to new markets, widening food choices for people with dietary restrictions across the world.

The Artisan Baker White Bread reportedly features a soft texture and rich flavor, which consumers can use for sandwiches, toast, or eating straight from the package, while the Deli Style bread was designed specifically for sandwich-making, says the brand.

"At Dr. Schär, we are dedicated to meeting the needs of gluten-free consumers, and our expansion into Publix stores means more and more people can rediscover the joy of eating," says Todd Boyer, regional sales manager. "We believe that everyone deserves great-tasting bread, and we're thrilled to offer our Artisan Baker range to even more families. Our commitment to innovation drives us to expand our reach and ensure that delicious gluten-free products are available in every pantry."

In recent years, the gluten-free market has seen significant growth, driven by increased awareness of gluten-related disorders such as celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. Dr. Schär has positioned itself as a frontrunner in this expanding market by continuously innovating and introducing new products, the brand says.

In addition to being gluten-free, the breads are suitable for various dietary preferences. The Artisan Baker range is made with natural ingredients, free from artificial preservatives, and is designed to fit into any meal plan.

Related: Dr Schär introduces gluten-free muffins