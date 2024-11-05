Manitoba Harvest has created a snack combining superfoods with familiar flavors: Superseed Snack Clusters.

The bite-sized snacks are filled with hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chai, flax, and quinoa, and are Manitoba’s debut into the snacking category. Each serving contains 5+ g of plant-based protein, 5+ g of omegas 3 and 6, 2+ g of fiber, and 9+ essential vitamins and minerals. Flavors include Maple Cinnamon, Dark Chocolate, and Smoky BBQ, with an SRP of $5.99.

"These nutrient-packed Superseed Clusters are the perfect way for consumers to incorporate healthy snacking into everyday eating," says Jared Simon, president, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods. "Whether individuals are looking for a guilt-free bite in between breakfast and lunch or simply craving a delectable treat that will make them feel good, our Superseed Clusters are the ideal snack with powerhouse ingredients including Certified Organic Hemp Hearts, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Chai, Flax, and Quinoa. Our entrance into the snacking category comes at an opportune time as more and more consumers crave healthy bites that are not only good for them, but also the planet.”

