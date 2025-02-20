Daily Harvest, the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably grown fruits and vegetables, has announced a reimagined line of USDA-certified organic Bites. Four flavors are now available at DailyHarvest.com for $10.99 per package.

The Bites come in a resealable pouch, contain no added sugar, and are made with superfoods. The lineup includes:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Real vanilla beans and dates, plus dark chocolate chips, sunflower seed butter, and superfoods (omega-3-rich flax seeds and nutty maca) plus sweet potato for gut-friendly fiber with each bite.

Fudgy Hazelnut Brownie

Hazelnuts provide a nutty, toasty flavor and a hint of crunch. Creamy avocado adds texture and healthy fats. The Bites also include reishi and magnesium (from cacao).

Peppermint Cacao Truffle

Nutrient-packed cacao with a cooling hit of peppermint, plus sweet potato and chickpeas, which can reportedly help support digestion.

Banana Nut Bread

Ripe bananas, almond flour, nibbly oats, and crunchy almonds combined into one bite-sized snack.

"People shouldn't have to choose between enjoying a delicious treat and fueling their body with real, nourishing ingredients," says Ricky Silver, CEO Daily Harvest. "With our new line of USDA-certified organic Bites, we've reimagined what snacking can be—offering indulgence, convenience and quality without compromise."

