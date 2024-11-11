Just in time for National Pickle Day, Casey’s has introduced its all-new Pickle Wrap Pizza, a twist on a classic Midwest appetizer, now re-imagined as a pizza.

Available at select locations in Minnesota and Iowa, the Pickle Wrap Pizza features Casey’s made-from-scratch dough and is topped with Philadelphia whipped cream cheese, chopped ham, smoky bacon, real mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and thick-cut pickles, available on both our original and thin crust. According to the convenience store, the tangy, crunchy layers deliver a bold, on-trend flavor that will excite guests of the nation’s fifth-largest pizza chain.

“We are always experimenting with ways to serve guests the flavors they crave, test out trending ingredients, and explore fresh ideas to add to each slice,” says Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “Our bold, inventive Pickle Wrap Pizza is bringing the people what they want in a way that is distinctly Casey's.”

Created by Casey’s district manager and Minnesota native Andrew Cairl, the Pickle Wrap Pizza was a finalist at Casey’s annual pizza competition earlier this year. Pickles on pizza might spark debate, but this distinct twist, according to the company, delivers a savory spin on a familiar Midwest staple.

“If you’re from the Midwest, then you know the ham-and-pickle roll-up. We’ve turned that traditional tailgate or potluck appetizer into a Casey’s pizza,” says Cairl. “The dill pickle stands out, and while this pizza will appeal to pickle fans, its uniqueness can even pull people out of their comfort zones for a delicious Pickle Wrap Pizza surprise.”

A large Pickle Wrap Pizza is available for $17.99 at select locations across northern Iowa and Minnesota from Nov. 6 through Dec. 3. Consumers can order in store, online, or through the Casey’s app.

