In the face of escalating environmental challenges, the food industry is embracing innovative farming practices that can mitigate the effects of climate change and ensure a sustainable future. At Florida Crystals, we are at the forefront of this movement, with decades of experience championing regenerative agriculture practices and unlocking the full potential of one of nature’s most remarkable crops: sugarcane. More than just a source of sweetness, sugarcane offers unparalleled opportunities for environmental stewardship.

The untapped power of sugarcane

Sugarcane is exceptionally efficient at absorbing CO 2 , drawing it from the atmosphere through photosynthesis and storing it in its biomass—stalks, leaves, and roots. It captures more CO 2 than any other crop, making it potentially the most sustainable major food crop worldwide.

Additionally, sugarcane can play a powerful role in clean energy production. Bagasse, the sugarcane fiber, can be used to generate eco-friendly power. At Florida Crystals, we are proud to operate one of North America’s largest biomass plants powered by our sugarcane fiber. As one of the largest sugarcane producers and the only Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) sugarcane farm in the U.S., Florida Crystals is uniquely positioned to harness this potential and drive an agricultural revolution.

Leading with regenerative agriculture

Our commitment is guided by five pillars of regenerative agriculture that pave the way for a cleaner, greener future.

Improve soil health: Just as our sugarcane crops work as nature’s carbon capturer, our regenerative farming practices focus on absorbing excess carbon from the air—where we do not want it—and storing it in our soil, where we need it. Healthy soil is the foundation of any successful farming system and contributes to a resilient food supply. At Florida Crystals, soil is especially meaningful because the soil in our farming region is one of the most productive in the world. In fact, only 2% of the planet has our type of soils, called muck or histosols.

Upcycle byproducts: Our zero-waste philosophy ensures we make the most of every byproduct. Florida Crystals’ compost facility ensures that 100% of its organic farm is sustained by in-house compost made from upcycled byproducts, including sugarcane leaves, soil recovered in the milling process, and sugarcane fiber ash from the boilers. This closed-loop system ensures that everything harvested from the farm is returned to the soil to nourish the next crop.

Increase biodiversity: Biodiversity is key to a thriving ecosystem. Our farmlands are a natural sanctuary for over 160 types of birds and other wildlife, and we are particularly proud of our unique Barn Owl Program and Honeybee Project:

Barn Owl Program: We have attracted more than 2,500 barn owls by providing nesting homes, the largest private network in the world, where the owls can thrive.

Honeybee Project: With more than a third of our food supply dependent on bees and other pollinators, we have made the commitment to care for local bees throughout our organic farms.

Reduce synthetic chemicals: We utilize practices and materials that reduce our reliance on synthetic chemicals. In addition to increasing biodiversity on our farms, our Barn Owl Program allows our farmers to naturally control pests on our farms and reduce the need for synthetic chemicals. We also breed disease-resistant sugarcane varieties, eliminating the need for fungicide. We grow more than 20 varieties of sugarcane, all of which are non-GMO.

Conserve water: We consistently meet and exceed water conservation goals by using farming methods that clean and save water. For example, we use advanced lasers to level our fields, which helps keep soil and nutrients in place and protects nearby bodies of water. We also maintain over 2,000 miles of canals within our land and move the water around the farms to irrigate. We dredge the bottom of the canal and apply any soil and nutrients captured back on our farms. Plus, we carefully monitor the water that leaves our farms to ensure we are meeting clean water goals.

A commitment and call to action

Our regenerative agriculture expertise is certified by the Regenerative Organic Certified seal, the world’s highest standard for organic farming, meeting the rising demand from environmentally-conscious consumers. We offer a range of ROC products, including sugar, molasses, and rice products, giving food and beverage manufacturers access to sustainable ingredients that meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility.

As the world faces critical challenges related to climate change and food security, action is needed now. The food and beverage industry can positively impact by adopting regenerative agriculture practices, encouraging partners to follow suit, and educating consumers on its benefits. Together, we can cultivate a thriving planet for generations to come.

