Schär is ringing in the holiday season with its Gluten-Free Speculoos Spiced Cookies and Italian Panettone. The offerings bring the warmth and joy of the holidays to individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, ensuring that everyone can indulge in holiday traditions without sacrificing safety, per the brand.

Schär’s Gluten-Free Speculoos

This holiday season, Schär introduces Gluten-Free Speculoos Spiced Cookies, a blend of aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Made from gluten-free ingredients and free from artificial preservatives, the cookies come in convenient packaging that reportedly keeps them fresh.

Schär’s Gluten-Free Panettone

Schär’s Gluten-Free Panettone offers a gluten-free twist on the Italian sweet bread. The treat includes raisins and a candied citrus peel, creating a flavor that evokes the spirit of Italian holiday baking. The bread is free from artificial preservatives.

With over 40 years of experience, Schär uses natural, gluten-free ingredients and avoiding artificial additives.

Related: Bread buyers want quality, health, and a taste of home