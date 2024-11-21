Starting this Sunday, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer its Thanksgiving doughnut lineup. The eight treats, available for preorder online and in shops Sunday, Nov. 24 through Thursday, Nov. 28, include:

  • Thanksgiving Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with Thanksgiving sprinkles
  • Maple Harvest – Maple frosted vanilla cake topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles
  • Pumpkin Pie – Frosted raised doughnut filled with pumpkin buttercream and decorated with chocolate buttercream and white whip
  • It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
  • Turkey Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing and candy décor and dressed up like a turkey
  • Thanksgiving Vegan – Chocolate frosted raised vegan doughnut filled with pumpkin vegan buttercream and topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles
  • Sweetie Pie – Cinnamon glazed house made sweet potato cake topped with torched marshmallow and sprinkled with brown sugar
  • Turkey Day – Glazed doughnut topped with turkey décor

