Starting this Sunday, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer its Thanksgiving doughnut lineup. The eight treats, available for preorder online and in shops Sunday, Nov. 24 through Thursday, Nov. 28, include:
- Thanksgiving Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with Thanksgiving sprinkles
- Maple Harvest – Maple frosted vanilla cake topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles
- Pumpkin Pie – Frosted raised doughnut filled with pumpkin buttercream and decorated with chocolate buttercream and white whip
- It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
- Turkey Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing and candy décor and dressed up like a turkey
- Thanksgiving Vegan – Chocolate frosted raised vegan doughnut filled with pumpkin vegan buttercream and topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles
- Sweetie Pie – Cinnamon glazed house made sweet potato cake topped with torched marshmallow and sprinkled with brown sugar
- Turkey Day – Glazed doughnut topped with turkey décor