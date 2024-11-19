To welcome back the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Pinkbox Doughnuts again transformed its family of Pooh doughnuts into four racing-inspired creations. Available in shops Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23, the racing Pooh Family doughnuts include:

Red Hot Racer – Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in red cinnamon candy icing and racing driver décor

– Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in red cinnamon candy icing and racing driver décor Pit Stop Pooh – Glazed chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in chocolate icing with racing décor

– Glazed chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in chocolate icing with racing décor Pirelli Pinky – Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with racing décor

– Glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with racing décor Victory Lap Veegee – Vegan glazed vanilla cake topped with orange vegan buttercream and orange frosting with racing décor

“We again dressed up our fun Pooh Family with racing gear to create these four adorable doughnuts that will be available just for the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” says Judith Perez Siegel, executive vice president of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “And just like the race cars, these F1 doughnuts will go fast.”

For more information on Pinkbox Doughnuts, store locations, hours, and doughnut varieties, visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

