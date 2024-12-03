Cinnaholic, purveyor of customizable vegan treats—is offering specialty holiday desserts starting today.
The "rollout" includes new treats and sweets perfect for the holiday season, the company says.
Limited-time holiday rolls:
- Nutcracker Sweet Roll – The limited-time roll features a Cinnaholic’s Old Skool roll, topped with crème brulee frosting, a trio of Bavarian candied almonds, walnuts, and pecans, and dusted with powdered sugar. Average price: $5.75
- Oh Fudge Roll – Chocolate lovers won’t want to miss the Oh Fudge Roll this holiday season. Indulge in Cinnaholic’s signature Old Skool roll, topped with chocolate frosting, fudgy festive cookie dough, chocolate bark, homemade chocolate sauce, and festive holiday sprinkles. Note: Sprinkles may vary based on location. Average price: $7.00
Featured holiday items:
- CinnaBites – This holiday season, Cinnaholic is offering bite-sized cinnamon rolls. Consumers can savor the taste of eight fluffy, cinnamon sugar-covered bites, served with a 2-oz side of your choice of frosting for dipping. Average price: $5.00
- Hot Cocoa – Consumers can indulge in a holiday classic and warm up with a cup of rich handcrafted hot cocoa from Cinnaholic. Note: Cinnaholic’s cocoa is made with plant-based milk and may contain soy or tree nuts.
Holiday catering:
- Dessert Board – Cinnaholic is offering a dessert assortment featuring consumers' choice of 8-oz frosting, 12 mini cookies (a mix of chocolate chip and cinnadoodle), six baby buns, six chocolate covered strawberries, six peanut butter cups, five brownie bites, and 12 cinnabites.
- Wreath Cake: Consumers can celebrate the joy of the holidays with Cinnaholic’s signature cinnamon rolls folded into a wreath shape with their choice of frosting and up to three toppings. They can also grab one of Cinnaholic’s DIY wreath kits and have fun decorating with friends and family. Note: Requires five-hour notice; serves 8-10. Average price: $32.99