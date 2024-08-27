Cinnaholic, purveyor of vegan treats, is offering cozy fall desserts starting September 3. Cinnaholic's newest seasonal menu item lineup showcases fall flavors, including crisp apple and pumpkin spice.

The limited-time fall rolls include:

Cinnamon Apple Cobbler Roll – Dive into a taste of fall with Cinnaholic’s signature Old Skool roll, featuring a maple frosting topped with homemade apple cobbler, cinnadoodle cookie dough, and festive sprinkles. Please note that sprinkles may vary based on location.

Pumpkin Spice Roll – Indulge in Cinnaholic's signature Old Skool roll, adorned with pumpkin spice frosting topped with homemade pumpkin bread, cinnadoodle cookie bites, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top. Embrace the flavors of the season with every bite, available online or in-store.

Pumpkin Bread – Cinnaholic is offering a one-pound loaf of its fresh-baked pumpkin bread, infused with a blend of homemade brown sugar and cinnamon. Available online or in-store.

Pumpkin Patch Baby Buns – One dozen mini cinnamon rolls adorned with pumpkin spice frosting and topped with homemade pumpkin bread.

Cinnaholic’s products are 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats. The new menu items will be available from September 3 to October 31.

