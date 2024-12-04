The holiday season is all about bringing people together, and this year PepsiCo Foods North America's snack division is debuting an array of seasonal winter-themed offerings, the company says.

As consumers get ready to stock up their pantry for the holiday season on Snacks.com, PepsiCo Foods North America is bringing new, festive offerings including:

Cheetos Snowy Cheese Balls

Smartfood Chocolate Cake Pop Popcorn

Rold Gold Selects Auntie Anne’s Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Twists

The company is also bringing back certain holiday skus from Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Tostitos, Cheetos, and Rold Gold:

Cap’n Crunch Christmas Crunch

Tostitos Red Scoops

Winter Favorites Mix and Chester’s Shop Multipacks

Frito-Lay Holiday Minis

Rold Gold Fudge Covered Tiny Twists

Cheetos Snowflakes

