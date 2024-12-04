The holiday season is all about bringing people together, and this year PepsiCo Foods North America's snack division is debuting an array of seasonal winter-themed offerings, the company says.
As consumers get ready to stock up their pantry for the holiday season on Snacks.com, PepsiCo Foods North America is bringing new, festive offerings including:
- Cheetos Snowy Cheese Balls
- Smartfood Chocolate Cake Pop Popcorn
- Rold Gold Selects Auntie Anne’s Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Twists
The company is also bringing back certain holiday skus from Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Tostitos, Cheetos, and Rold Gold:
- Cap’n Crunch Christmas Crunch
- Tostitos Red Scoops
- Winter Favorites Mix and Chester’s Shop Multipacks
- Frito-Lay Holiday Minis
- Rold Gold Fudge Covered Tiny Twists
- Cheetos Snowflakes
PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.